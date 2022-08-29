It's corn!

A viral interview about one little boy's triumphant adoration for the yellow vegetable has since been turned into a song that will get stuck in your head easier than kernels of corn between your teeth. Now the young boy and his family are capitalizing on his viral success.

In the original video, we meet a young boy who loves his corn, and what a "beautiful thing" it is:

Now, "Corn Kid" (whose real name is Tariq) has entered the world of Cameo, a platform where people can pay celebrities and influencers for quick, customized videos.

Ranging from $150 to $500 depending on the video and audience (corporate marketing videos are the priciest), Tariq will offer personalized videos to anyone who requests him. So far, he's made 21 videos and received gleaming five-star reviews from all.

Though it's unclear where exactly the funds that "Corn Kid" makes will be going, Cameo's policy states that talent will earn 75% of the booking price while the other 25% in addition to any additional fees go to Cameo.

One of Tariq's most popular Cameos enlightened the internet over the weekend when he made a personalized video for the Nebraska Huskers (naturally) football team to kick off their season.

The video has since garnered over 1.6 million views and 14,000 likes.

Tariq's run will be short — the platform is only offering three more cameos as of Monday morning to ensure that his run is limited.

It's a pretty "corntastic" first business endeavor for "Corn Kid" if we do say so ourselves!