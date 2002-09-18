Lady of America Acquires Ladies Workout Express

September 18, 2002 1 min read

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--Lady of America Franchise Corp. has acquired Ladies Workout Express, an Atlanta-based chain of 88 women-only fitness centers, for $1 million. Under the terms of the merger, all Ladies Workout Express locations will continue to operate under their original name, and the combined 1 million members of both clubs will be able to work out at both brands' facilities.

The merger makes Lady of America the world's largest chain of full-service, women-only fitness clubs, with more than 500 locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South Africa and the United Kingdom. -Lady of America Franchise Corp.