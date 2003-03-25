Fast-Food Chains Test Convenience Store Concepts

March 25, 2003 1 min read

San Diego--Quick-service restaurant chain Jack in the Box has decided to take on convenience stores directly, bringing its fast-food experience to a convenience store format plus gas. The first of 12 test stores opened in Sacramento, with 100 to 150 planned over the next five years.

In the same arena, McDonald's is testing a self-service convenience store concept called Tik Tok Easy Shop. -WSL Strategic Retail