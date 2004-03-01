Take a Load Off

Weighed down by a ton of duties? Maybe it's time to outsource some of that work.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

During the startup phase, you wear every hat under the sun-you're president, marketing manager, maintenance crew and accountant. As your company grows, you'll have to delegate and outsource some of those jobs, but how do you decide when it's cost-effective to outsource some of your daily tasks?

There's no exact equation to determine the right time, says Jeff Bolton, a partner at Daszkal Bolton LLP, an accounting firm in Boca Raton, Florida. "Before [an entrepreneur] is willing to analyze what to outsource, they need to analyze what they do best, and how much time they spend on what they do best," he says. "If somebody's an outstanding technician or salesperson or creative person, we want them to spend the most amount of time in those areas."

It's sort of the reverse way to look at outsourcing, says Bolton, but it's key in determining the value of your time as a business owner. "[What if] every time you stand up to bat in a situation in your highest core competency, [you] hit it out of the park?" asks Bolton. "What would happen to your business if you were up to bat more often?" Two hours spent bookkeeping per day could be outsourced, giving you more time to exercise whichever skill would bring in more revenue to your company, says Bolton. Perhaps you could make sales calls or form new strategic partnerships for the amount of time equal to that administrative task.

When to stop doing those time-consuming tasks is a decision you've got to make for yourself. "I don't think there's an equation past the logical," Bolton says. "I view it as the highest and best use, as opposed to 'Can I do it cheaper internally or externally?'" For instance, you may be technically saving money by doing payroll services yourself, but when you consider the revenue you missed out on during those 10 hours per week, you'll end up behind. "It's not a pure mathematical decision," notes Bolton. "It's an opportunity cost."

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market