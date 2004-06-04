Denver-area McD Units Test DVD Rentals

<b></b>

June 4, 2004 1 min read

Oak Brook, Illinois-McDonald's Corp. is adding DVD rental machines to 104 restaurants in the Denver area as part of a test already in place on a smaller scale in fewer than 20 locations in Washington, DC, and Las Vegas.

For the Denver pilot program, the machines will be located inside about 60 stores, and the remaining 40 will be outside the restaurant, allowing consumers to access them 24 hours a day, Lisa Howard of McDonald's said. The installation of the rental devices, which are known as Redbox machines, is expected to be completed by the end of June. The cost of renting a DVD will be $1 a day plus tax, and new movies will be added about once a week. The machines only accept credit cards for payment. -Nation's Restaurant News



