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Score one for mankind and zero for the robots. A TikTok creator found a way to get under the silicon of an AI job interviewer by speaking nothing but gibberish to her.

The creator, who posts as The Dreadful Studio, shared footage that appears to show an AI avatar screening him for a management role, according to . He answered every question in made-up, Minions-style babble. The bot’s polite smile soon soured into a scowl, and it told him it wanted his qualifications, “not a string of random words.”

@thedreadfulstudio Ai interviewer losses her mind then hangs up on me for speaking gibberish ♬ original sound – The Dreadful Studio

Things went south quickly from there. “This is an absolute waste of my time,” the avatar said. It eventually cuts him off. “You are completely unqualified. Goodbye.”

Reddit commenters were less amused by the employers who use this type of tech. One called AI interviews “dehumanizing and dystopian.”