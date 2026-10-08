This Job Candidate Spoke Total Gibberish to His AI Interviewer and the Bot Did Not Like It: ‘This Is an Absolute Waste of My Time’
The viral TikTok clip shows an AI avatar start to seethe before she eventually ends the session with a prankster human candidate.
Score one for mankind and zero for the robots. A TikTok creator found a way to get under the silicon of an AI job interviewer by speaking nothing but gibberish to her.
The creator, who posts as The Dreadful Studio, shared footage that appears to show an AI avatar screening him for a management role, according to Futurism. He answered every question in made-up, Minions-style babble. The bot’s polite smile soon soured into a scowl, and it told him it wanted his qualifications, “not a string of random words.”
Things went south quickly from there. “This is an absolute waste of my time,” the avatar said. It eventually cuts him off. “You are completely unqualified. Goodbye.”
Reddit commenters were less amused by the employers who use this type of tech. One called AI interviews “dehumanizing and dystopian.”
Score one for mankind and zero for the robots. A TikTok creator found a way to get under the silicon of an AI job interviewer by speaking nothing but gibberish to her.
The creator, who posts as The Dreadful Studio, shared footage that appears to show an AI avatar screening him for a management role, according to Futurism. He answered every question in made-up, Minions-style babble. The bot’s polite smile soon soured into a scowl, and it told him it wanted his qualifications, “not a string of random words.”
Things went south quickly from there. “This is an absolute waste of my time,” the avatar said. It eventually cuts him off. “You are completely unqualified. Goodbye.”
Reddit commenters were less amused by the employers who use this type of tech. One called AI interviews “dehumanizing and dystopian.”