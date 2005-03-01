Enlighten Me

One entrepreneur brings business--and spirituality--to new heights.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Marc Lesser is a Zen priest as well as founder and former CEO of Brush Dance, a San Rafael, California-based greeting card company with 15 employees and $2.5 million in annual sales. He is also author of the recently released book Z.B.A.: Zen of Business Administration--How Zen Practice Can Transform Your Work and Your Life, which connects 21st-century entrepreneurs to ancient Eastern spirituality.

Lesser, 52, left Brush Dance in 2004 to start ZBA Associates, a Mill Valley, California, coaching and consulting firm, but he still uses tales of his tenure as CEO of Brush Dance to make points. For example, when he faced the dreaded task of laying off most of his employees in one day, he remained sensitive to employees' needs. They appreciated it, and he rehired some of them when conditions improved. Says Lesser, "There's always a kind of gift in situations that we'd do anything to avoid."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market