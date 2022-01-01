Signing out of account, Standby...
Alex Porter
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO
Alex Porter is an accomplished marketing executive with 20+ years’ experience leading successful multi-unit and franchise marketing strategies involving digital media and ad technology. Alex serves as CEO of Location3, the digital agency that delivers enterprise strategy with local activation.
Why Video Ads Need to Be in Your Franchise Local Media Mix
Running campaigns on channels like paid search and paid social are table stakes for any franchise today. But where should they look next to develop a more robust local media mix? Local video advertising.
