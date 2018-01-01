Andrew Meggitt

Guest Writer
Executive Winemaker at St. James Winery
Andrew Meggitt joined the Missouri-based St. James Winery team in 2002 and has been enjoying life in the wine business for more than 20 years. Meggitt creatively stretches the boundaries of traditional winemaking while integrating both old- and new-world techniques he learned while working in New Zealand and France.

More From Andrew Meggitt

How Not to Look Like a Fool When Ordering Wine at a Business Dinner
Etiquette

Business dinners can be tricky to navigate, especially if this is your first time hosting a new client, networking with an industry titan or taking out your employees.
4 min read
