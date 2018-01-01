Ben Uretsky

Ben Uretsky

Ben Uretsky is the CEO and co-founder of DigitalOcean, a New York-based cloud hosting provider. He is a graduate of the renowned TechStars startup accelerator program.

More From Ben Uretsky

Many Entrepreneurs Still Up in the Air About the Cloud
Cloud Computing

Many Entrepreneurs Still Up in the Air About the Cloud

Securing your data is just one tech problem small businesses can afford to solve in the cloud but largely unfounded security worries keep many companies from taking the leap.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.