Brendan Sweeney

Brendan Sweeney

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu

Brendan Sweeney is the CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu, a leader in digital marketing, ordering and on-premise technology that works with over 10,000 independent restaurants and hospitality groups. Sweeney specializes in building solutions that help restaurants grow traffic, sales and profitability.

https://www.get.popmenu.com

Follow Brendan Sweeney on Social

Latest

Technology

The Digital Divide: 3 Reasons Why Some Restaurants Outperform Others

As restaurants take steps toward recovery and set the stage for post-pandemic growth, it's critical that they continually evaluate their execution in three key areas that can affect where they land in the widening digital divide.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like