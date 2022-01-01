Signing out of account, Standby...
Brendan Sweeney
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu
Brendan Sweeney is the CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu, a leader in digital marketing, ordering and on-premise technology that works with over 10,000 independent restaurants and hospitality groups. Sweeney specializes in building solutions that help restaurants grow traffic, sales and profitability.
The Digital Divide: 3 Reasons Why Some Restaurants Outperform Others
As restaurants take steps toward recovery and set the stage for post-pandemic growth, it's critical that they continually evaluate their execution in three key areas that can affect where they land in the widening digital divide.
