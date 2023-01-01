Bryan Ritchie
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of SIMBA Chain
Dr. Bryan Ritchie is a serial entrepreneur and former professor with more than 30 years in the technology and software innovation industries. In December 2021, he was appointed CEO of leading blockchain enterprise solutions provider SIMBA Chain, where he enables organizations to enter the Web3.
Growing a Business
3 Tips for Taking an Organization From Web2 to Web3 in 2023
Moving to Web3 can significantly improve several business processes -- but it has to be done the right way.
