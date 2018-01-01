Cassandra Cavanah

Wise Buys
Review of instant messaging solution NetLert, phone messaging system PHONEslips, and FileMaker Pro, database software.
Wise Buys
Review of Microsoft's Office 2000 for Macintosh and Microsoft's "patch" for Inernet Explorer 5.5's privacy invasion problem
Wise Buys
Reviews of Tiny Personal Firewall software, Xtime online scheduling solutions and TakeCharge! Accounting software
Wise Buys
Reviews of Apps.com, a Web site with Web-based software and information on application service providers, and ZoneAlarm, a computer system monitor
Free For All
The Internet has made shareware the computer enthusiast's hottest commodity. Don't you think it's time to cash in on these near-free utilities?
Wise Buys
Reviews of Office Domain's AnswerASAP call-forwarding service and Cybermatrix Pro Sched appointment scheduling software
Pound For Pound
We put Windows 2000 up against the other operating systems to see if it tips the scales in your favor.
To Serve And Protect
If you're worried about viruses or hackers wreaking havoc on your system, take some precautionary measures-and breathe a little easier.
Wise Buys
Reviews of Smart Online's Smart Attorney and Smart Business; eServices for Microsoft Office; Clickbook 2000; Proj Clock; and MailTracker's Postage $aver
Rome Wasn't Built In A Day
Of course, they didn't have project management software.
Tax Time
Reviews of Quicken's TurboTax, KCSL's X-Portal Findware, EarthLink 5.0 and Shelf Logic 2000
Wise Buys
Reviews of Shrinkwrap, MyITware and ZipMagic 2000
Bug Bashers
You've got seven months--and counting. Is your software Y2K-compliant?
Tools For Tomorrow
The new millennium promises some ultracool--and ultrapractical--products.
Wish List
Software stocking stuffers for your employees, your clients--and you, too.