Claudia Mirza

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Co-Founder and CEO of Akorbi

Claudia Mirza is the CEO and co-founder of Akorbi, one of the world’s largest language service providers and one of the fastest-growing woman-owned and led companies in the US. She is a published author, speaker and inventor.

I Transformed My Company Through AI 15 Years Ago — Here's What I've Learned

I run one of the world's largest language service provider companies. Fifteen years ago, I made the decision to completely change the DNA of my company to embrace automation and artificial intelligence. Here's what I've learned about adopting AI into your company.

