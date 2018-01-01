David Drake

David Drake

Guest Writer
Founder and Chairman of LDJ Capital
David Drake is an early-stage equity expert and the founder and chairman of LDJ Capital, a New York City-based family office, and The Soho Loft Media Group, a global financial- media company with divisions in corporate communications, publications and conferences.

More From David Drake

The Top 6 Ways of How to Raise Capital on a Continuous Basis
Raising Capital

The Top 6 Ways of How to Raise Capital on a Continuous Basis

It's not about if you should do it but rather when you should do it.
4 min read
6 Ways to Use Crowdfunding for Product Development
Crowdfunding

6 Ways to Use Crowdfunding for Product Development

Instead of going through the tedious and costly traditional route of market research, more entrepreneurs are turning to crowdfunding for product-market fit.
4 min read
Angels, Venture Capitalists or the Crowd: Who Should Fund Your Startup?
Funding

Angels, Venture Capitalists or the Crowd: Who Should Fund Your Startup?

The availability of capital for entrepreneurs is not the issue anymore, but rather how to access these funds from the angels, VCs or the crowd.
5 min read
Top 4 Crowdfunding Developments and Predictions for Asia in 2015
Asia

Top 4 Crowdfunding Developments and Predictions for Asia in 2015

The new year has arrived and for those looking to get into Asia's crowdfunding market, here are our predictions.
5 min read
The Next 3 Surges That Will Change the Future of Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding

The Next 3 Surges That Will Change the Future of Crowdfunding

The remaining months of 2014 and beyond will hold unexpected twists for those hoping to ride the ever-increasing crowdfunding wave.
4 min read
The 6 Waves to Watch in the World of Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding

The 6 Waves to Watch in the World of Crowdfunding

Given the relatively recent arrival of the crowdfunding wave to the market, following its future iterations is sure to provide interesting insights. Here are six trends to keep your eye on.
5 min read
Want to Get a VC's Attention? Make Sure You Do These 6 Things.
Raising Capital

Want to Get a VC's Attention? Make Sure You Do These 6 Things.

Raising capital is perhaps the most difficult challenge any entrepreneur faces in starting a business. Here are a few tips to make it less daunting.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.