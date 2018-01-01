David Drake

Raising Capital
The Top 6 Ways of How to Raise Capital on a Continuous Basis
It's not about if you should do it but rather when you should do it.
6 Ways to Use Crowdfunding for Product Development
Instead of going through the tedious and costly traditional route of market research, more entrepreneurs are turning to crowdfunding for product-market fit.
Angels, Venture Capitalists or the Crowd: Who Should Fund Your Startup?
The availability of capital for entrepreneurs is not the issue anymore, but rather how to access these funds from the angels, VCs or the crowd.
Top 4 Crowdfunding Developments and Predictions for Asia in 2015
The new year has arrived and for those looking to get into Asia's crowdfunding market, here are our predictions.
The Next 3 Surges That Will Change the Future of Crowdfunding
The remaining months of 2014 and beyond will hold unexpected twists for those hoping to ride the ever-increasing crowdfunding wave.
The 6 Waves to Watch in the World of Crowdfunding
Given the relatively recent arrival of the crowdfunding wave to the market, following its future iterations is sure to provide interesting insights. Here are six trends to keep your eye on.
Want to Get a VC's Attention? Make Sure You Do These 6 Things.
Raising capital is perhaps the most difficult challenge any entrepreneur faces in starting a business. Here are a few tips to make it less daunting.