Guest Writer
Marketing Expert and Entrepreneur, Head of Marketing & Business Development at Sailo.com
Delphine Braas is the co-founder of Sailo, an online marketplace for boat and yacht rentals. Sailo is a member of the Techstars fall NYC 2015 class. Before joining Sailo, she worked at Nestle in various marketing,  business development and sales roles. She is currently based in Sailo’s New York City office (the company also has an office in Miami). Braas holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BS in International Hospitality Management from the École Hôtelière de Lausanne (Switzerland).

More From Delphine Braas

4 Things Non-Tech Leaders Do Better Than the Cyber-Obsessed
Leadership

Co-founders lacking technology-heavy backgrounds tend be better at seeing the forest for the trees in today's online jungle.
4 min read
