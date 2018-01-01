Derek Gehl

Derek Gehl is the CEO of the Internet Marketing Center, an internet marketing firm that has helped thousands of people learn to start and run their own online businesses. IMC hosts a new Search Marketing Lab Forum, where members have their strategy questions answered by search marketing specialists.

More From Derek Gehl

Grab Customers With Long-Tail Keywords
Marketing

Grab Customers With Long-Tail Keywords

Close the deal with motivated shoppers by helping them find exactly what they're looking for.
4 min read
Top Secret: Get Your E-mail Opened
Marketing

Top Secret: Get Your E-mail Opened

When it comes to e-mail marketing, it's all about the subject line. Make the most of yours.
7 min read
Shopping Comparison Engines Will Boost Sales
Marketing

Shopping Comparison Engines Will Boost Sales

Get your products to the top of search-engine listings with the help of these portal sites.
5 min read
5 Steps to Customer Loyalty Surveys That Work
Growth Strategies

5 Steps to Customer Loyalty Surveys That Work

It's a great way to keep your business moving forward in any economy.
7 min read
4 Steps to Assessing Your Product's Profit Potential
Growth Strategies

4 Steps to Assessing Your Product's Profit Potential

Is it a market or just a mirage?
3 min read
3 Secrets to a Site that Sells
Technology

3 Secrets to a Site that Sells

Put these tips in place to turn browsers into buyers.
5 min read
Convert Customers With a Perfect Landing Page
Technology

Convert Customers With a Perfect Landing Page

Remember these three steps if you want to convert your pay-per-click ads into sales.
6 min read
Convert PPC Visitors with a Perfect 3-Point Landing Page
Marketing

Convert PPC Visitors with a Perfect 3-Point Landing Page

7 min read
7 Deadly Design Sins That Can Kill Your Conversions

7 Deadly Design Sins That Can Kill Your Conversions

Don't let design flaws scare away your online customers.
6 min read
Survive the Storm
Growth Strategies

Survive the Storm

Power through the economic slowdown with these 5 e-business turbochargers.
5 min read
Promoting Affiliate Products
Marketing

Promoting Affiliate Products

To compete effectively in large markets for affiliate products, you need to focus, focus, focus.
5 min read
How to Reduce 'Purchase Anxiety'
Marketing

How to Reduce 'Purchase Anxiety'

Make visitors feel more comfortable buying from your site with these 8 tips.
6 min read
Holiday Sales Checklist
Marketing

Holiday Sales Checklist

Start doing these 10 things now to prepare for the year's biggest shopping season.
6 min read
Promoting Your Web Biz with eBay
Marketing

Promoting Your Web Biz with eBay

Are you promoting your business in the world's biggest marketplace?
4 min read
Get Your Business Online for Less Than $200

Get Your Business Online for Less Than $200

For the cost of a nice dinner, you can have your business online in one month.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.