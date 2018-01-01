Elizabeth J. Goodgold

Marketing Buzz 06/03

Mascot marketing; improving your on-the-phone vocal skills
3 min read
Marketing Buzz 05/03

When it pays to be hip; crack open these marketing books
3 min read
Marketing Buzz 04/03

Promoting your toy store to singles; your outdoor advertising options
3 min read
Marketing Buzz 03/03

Deciding if "wacky" will work for you; a "do not call" registry for telemarketers
3 min read
Brand-Spankin' Brew

Whipping its logo into shape got this brewery's business hopping.
2 min read
Shelf Life

Making the leap from the TV screen to the retail aisles is all about your brand image.
2 min read
Chasing Women

Targeting an auto services market that isn't so impressed by grease
2 min read
Keeping the Balls Rolling

Conforming to industry and customer tastes put a happy ending on this handmade's tale.
2 min read
Bear Market

How one company repositioned itself for a plush success story
2 min read
Nothing but Net
Marketing

Offline advertising--who needs it?
2 min read
Space Mission

Your work environment may be the most substantial part of your brand.
2 min read
Shroom to Grow

The secret to keeping gourmet food fresh isn't Ziploc.
2 min read
Manned Rocket

With a little gender rebranding, this boutique really took off.
2 min read
Doctored Image

Take one total brand overhaul and call us in the morning.
2 min read
Dot Your Eyes

We spotted a hot branding idea.
2 min read
