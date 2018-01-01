Elizabeth J. Goodgold

Marketing Buzz 06/03
Mascot marketing; improving your on-the-phone vocal skills
Marketing Buzz 05/03
When it pays to be hip; crack open these marketing books
Marketing Buzz 04/03
Promoting your toy store to singles; your outdoor advertising options
Marketing Buzz 03/03
Deciding if "wacky" will work for you; a "do not call" registry for telemarketers
Brand-Spankin' Brew
Whipping its logo into shape got this brewery's business hopping.
Shelf Life
Making the leap from the TV screen to the retail aisles is all about your brand image.
Chasing Women
Targeting an auto services market that isn't so impressed by grease
Keeping the Balls Rolling
Conforming to industry and customer tastes put a happy ending on this handmade's tale.
Bear Market
How one company repositioned itself for a plush success story
Marketing
Nothing but Net
Offline advertising--who needs it?
Space Mission
Your work environment may be the most substantial part of your brand.
Shroom to Grow
The secret to keeping gourmet food fresh isn't Ziploc.
Manned Rocket
With a little gender rebranding, this boutique really took off.
Doctored Image
Take one total brand overhaul and call us in the morning.
Dot Your Eyes
We spotted a hot branding idea.