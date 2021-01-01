Elizabeth Renter

Latest

Finance

Upgrade Your Job: How the Labor Shortage May Benefit You

There are 10.4 million job openings in the United States and just 7.7 million unemployed people in the workforce. The imbalance is creating opportunities for career advancement across industries and…

Continue Reading
Finance

4 Signs That Buying a Home Now Could Sow Regret

It’s a tough time to be a homebuying hopeful. Sellers rule this market, and potential buyers are battling with one another over a high-priced handful...

Continue Reading
Finance

As Pandemic Saving Settles, Inflation Could Sap Your Surplus

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, many Americans have been able to tuck away more cash than ever before. And though consumer spending has now...

Continue Reading
Finance

First-Time Home Buyers Grappled With Sparse Supply, Soaring Prices in Q2

It’s unsettling when skyrocketing home prices and a meager supply of listings are so prevalent you come to expect — and accept — them with resignation...

Continue Reading
Finance

Dorm Costs Have Soared, but Many Freshmen Have No Choice

Living in the dorms is a rite of passage for millions of first-year college students. But like the rest of the college experience, it’s costly. And in...

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like