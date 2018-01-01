Geoff Williams

Geoff Williams has written for numerous publications, including Entrepreneur, Consumer Reports, LIFE and Entertainment Weekly. He also is the author of Living Well with Bad Credit.

How I Did It: Getting Started in the Pet Business

Meet five enterprising animal lovers who found their second acts in the booming pet industry.
How to Hire Workers for Crummy Jobs
Growth Strategies

Need someone for a task that would make even Mike Rowe blanch? When working for you isn't a dream come true.
What Scares Business Owners?
Starting a Business

Plenty of things. But, like inventory, employees and cash flow, fear can be managed.
How to Put Your Creative Stamp on a Franchise
Franchises

Creative risks can make the difference between plodding and prosperous.
Five Tips for Marketing to College Students
Marketing

Use these strategies to help you hit a constantly moving target.
Big Marketing Stunts, Small-Business Style
Marketing

Creating buzz around your business is tough, but it's nothing compared to keeping that momentum going.
Hire the Movers, Fire the Truck
Finance

If you think moving from one house to another is stressful, try moving a business.
The Toyota Effect: Unlikely Winners and Losers
Ready for Anything

How is the automaker's global recall affecting other businesses?
Turn Your Car Into Your Computer
Technology

Mobile warriors rejoice; Wi-Fi has reached your vehicle. Just don't surf while driving.
Become a Gift-Giving Guru
Marketing

Choosing the right gift is harder than it seems--and choosing the wrong one could cost you.
Business Unusual: The Tailgater in Your Living Room
Starting a Business

What if there was a service to match rabid sports fans with home owners across the country?
More Buck Than Bang
Starting a Business

Don't waste your startup funds on marketing tactics that cost more than they're worth.
What Have You Done for Me Lately?
Starting a Business

Companies are under pressure to get the results of their marketing money. Here's how to prove you're delivering.
How to Use Humor in Marketing
Marketing

Humor can lead to a marketing grand slam--as long as it's done right.
4 Ways to Kill a Deal in Brazil
Starting a Business

Sometimes cultural barriers can undo a multimillion-dollar deal. Make sure the barrier isn't you.
