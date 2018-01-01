Greg Connolly

Greg Connolly is the founder of the Berkeley, Calif.-based health-drink maker Amara Beverage Company. Amara is made with coffee berry, the red fruit that grows on coffee plants, found predominantly in natural-food stores like Whole Foods. The company makes a fruit-based sports drink designed for the rapidly growing fitness segment CrossFit.

The Secret to Mastering Productivity
The Grind

The Secret to Mastering Productivity

While all entrepreneurs aim to be more productive, often they fall short. Here is how to increase your output.
3 min read
Outsourcing Your Production? Here Are 3 Ways to Save Money.
The Grind

Outsourcing Your Production? Here Are 3 Ways to Save Money.

While larger companies can afford lost products during production runs, startups can't. Here are a few tips on ensuring your supply chain is as efficient as possible.
3 min read
A Step-by-Step Guide to Nabbing an Angel Round
The Grind

A Step-by-Step Guide to Nabbing an Angel Round

With many entrepreneurs stating their major concern is capital, getting outside funding can be imperative to a startup's success. Here are a few tips on getting your first round.
5 min read
3 Easy Steps for Finding the Ideal Co-Founder
The Grind

3 Easy Steps for Finding the Ideal Co-Founder

Business partnerships are often compared to marriage: If you find the right match, success will ensue. Otherwise, you may be headed for disaster (and a nasty breakup).
4 min read
Why a Dog-Eat-Dog Mentality Doesn't Work
Growth Strategies

Why a Dog-Eat-Dog Mentality Doesn't Work

Thinking that you have to annihilate your competitors to dominate your industry may not be the best approach to scale your company. Here is why.
4 min read
Why Growing Your Business Is All About Perspective
Growth Strategies

Why Growing Your Business Is All About Perspective

For our series The Grind, entrepreneur Greg Connolly explains how changing his mentality helped him become a better entrepreneur.
3 min read
Why Slow and Steady Wins the Race
Starting a Business

Why Slow and Steady Wins the Race

For our series The Grind, the founder of sports-drink company Amara offers up advice on how to expand intelligently.
3 min read
From Flop to Success, How Brand Tweaking Saved This Company
Starting a Business

From Flop to Success, How Brand Tweaking Saved This Company

Amara founder Greg Connolly talks about how tiny changes in your brand strategy can ignite sales.
5 min read
