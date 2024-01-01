Harm Hoonstra
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Harm Hoonstra is a Senior Manager at MSA, a full-service strategic advisory and accounting partner, supporting SMEs to expand their business globally, with a special focus on Asia.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Legal
It's Time for Entrepreneurs to Expand to China — This Strategy Is the Smartest Choice
Historically, global companies have expanded into China through joint ventures with local companies. It is now easier than ever to expand into China alone through a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise.