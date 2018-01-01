Networking
How to Level Up Your Networking Skills and Make the Most of Every Event
Connector, marketing expert and leader Carmen D. Jones gives tips for taking advantage of every encounter and following up for success.
How to Redefine the Pitch Competition for Black and Brown Female Founders
Shelly Bell is disrupting pitch competitions by bringing capital directly to underrepresented entrepreneurs.
Women Entrepreneurs
How One Founder Breaks Free From Statistics and Labels
Many descriptors can apply to Trumbull Unmanned Founder Dyan Gibbens: veteran, mom, entrepreneur, Latina, pilot, role breaker; she says none of that completely defines her.
Funding
This Unlikely VC Has Invested $4 Million in Underrepresented Founders
Women, people of color and LGBTQ founders receive less than 10 percent of venture capital. Arlan Hamilton is changing that.
inclusivity
How to Embed Inclusivity Into Work Culture Through Mentorship
Janice Omadeke's The Mentor Method helps companies attract and retain diverse workforces through mentor matchmaking.
Higher Purpose
After Her Father's Death, This Entrepreneur Built a Billion-Dollar Company on Passionate Purpose
Cathie Reid channeled the loss of her father to cancer into fuel for Icon Group's epic rise to Australia's largest cancer care company.
Impact Investing
The Founder of One of Tesla's First Institutional Investors Explains Why Social Impact Is So Important to Her Strategy
Nancy Pfund and DBL Partners have made big business of the double bottom line.
How This Former Receptionist Became a CEO in a Male-Dominated Industry
Once a receptionist, now the CEO, Letitia Hanke overcame naysayers to become the only Black female roofing contractor in California.
Pitching Investors
This Entrepreneur-Turned-VC Explains What Makes a Perfect Pitch
Investors want to see a good story about why your company is going to succeed.
Starting a Business
For This Hot Sauce Entrepreneur, Founding a Company Was 'Plan C'
Inspired by her military mom, Sonoma Hot Sauce's Deb Rock entered entrepreneurship after plans A and B fell through.