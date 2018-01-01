Alice

Alice

Alice is a free digital platform that makes smart, instant connections between business owners and the resources they need to accelerate sustainable growth and global impact. Alice is open to all founders and prioritizes access for women and other underrepresented business owners.

More From Alice

How to Level Up Your Networking Skills and Make the Most of Every Event
Networking

How to Level Up Your Networking Skills and Make the Most of Every Event

Connector, marketing expert and leader Carmen D. Jones gives tips for taking advantage of every encounter and following up for success.
2 min read
How to Redefine the Pitch Competition for Black and Brown Female Founders

How to Redefine the Pitch Competition for Black and Brown Female Founders

Shelly Bell is disrupting pitch competitions by bringing capital directly to underrepresented entrepreneurs.
2 min read
How One Founder Breaks Free From Statistics and Labels
Women Entrepreneurs

How One Founder Breaks Free From Statistics and Labels

Many descriptors can apply to Trumbull Unmanned Founder Dyan Gibbens: veteran, mom, entrepreneur, Latina, pilot, role breaker; she says none of that completely defines her.
2 min read
This Unlikely VC Has Invested $4 Million in Underrepresented Founders
Funding

This Unlikely VC Has Invested $4 Million in Underrepresented Founders

Women, people of color and LGBTQ founders receive less than 10 percent of venture capital. Arlan Hamilton is changing that.
1 min read
How to Embed Inclusivity Into Work Culture Through Mentorship
inclusivity

How to Embed Inclusivity Into Work Culture Through Mentorship

Janice Omadeke's The Mentor Method helps companies attract and retain diverse workforces through mentor matchmaking.
1 min read
After Her Father's Death, This Entrepreneur Built a Billion-Dollar Company on Passionate Purpose
Higher Purpose

After Her Father's Death, This Entrepreneur Built a Billion-Dollar Company on Passionate Purpose

Cathie Reid channeled the loss of her father to cancer into fuel for Icon Group's epic rise to Australia's largest cancer care company.
1 min read
The Founder of One of Tesla's First Institutional Investors Explains Why Social Impact Is So Important to Her Strategy
Impact Investing

The Founder of One of Tesla's First Institutional Investors Explains Why Social Impact Is So Important to Her Strategy

Nancy Pfund and DBL Partners have made big business of the double bottom line.
1 min read
How This Former Receptionist Became a CEO in a Male-Dominated Industry

How This Former Receptionist Became a CEO in a Male-Dominated Industry

Once a receptionist, now the CEO, Letitia Hanke overcame naysayers to become the only Black female roofing contractor in California.
1 min read
This Entrepreneur-Turned-VC Explains What Makes a Perfect Pitch
Pitching Investors

This Entrepreneur-Turned-VC Explains What Makes a Perfect Pitch

Investors want to see a good story about why your company is going to succeed.
1 min read
For This Hot Sauce Entrepreneur, Founding a Company Was 'Plan C'
Starting a Business

For This Hot Sauce Entrepreneur, Founding a Company Was 'Plan C'

Inspired by her military mom, Sonoma Hot Sauce's Deb Rock entered entrepreneurship after plans A and B fell through.
1 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.