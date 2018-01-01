Jake Kanter

Apple
Apple Threw Shade on Amazon With the Stealthy Selection of Its Very Own HQ2
Apple announced it was spending $1 billion on a new campus in Austin, Texas.
The Facebook Papers Are a Timely Reminder That Mark Zuckerberg Is Totally Ruthless About Making Money
Facebook is a money-making juggernaut, not a philanthropic endeavor.
'Mark and I Strongly Disagree With Their Characterization': Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Hits Back at Apple CEO Tim Cook in Simmering Data Row
Cook has made much of Apple's 'respectful' approach to personal information since the Cambridge Analytica scandal and has said Facebook is 'beyond' regulation.