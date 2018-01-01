Jake Kanter

Apple Threw Shade on Amazon With the Stealthy Selection of Its Very Own HQ2
Apple Threw Shade on Amazon With the Stealthy Selection of Its Very Own HQ2

Apple announced it was spending $1 billion on a new campus in Austin, Texas.
3 min read
The Facebook Papers Are a Timely Reminder That Mark Zuckerberg Is Totally Ruthless About Making Money
The Facebook Papers Are a Timely Reminder That Mark Zuckerberg Is Totally Ruthless About Making Money

Facebook is a money-making juggernaut, not a philanthropic endeavor.
4 min read
'Mark and I Strongly Disagree With Their Characterization': Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Hits Back at Apple CEO Tim Cook in Simmering Data Row
'Mark and I Strongly Disagree With Their Characterization': Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Hits Back at Apple CEO Tim Cook in Simmering Data Row

Cook has made much of Apple's 'respectful' approach to personal information since the Cambridge Analytica scandal and has said Facebook is 'beyond' regulation.
3 min read
