Jason McCann

Jason McCann

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Varidesk
A long-time entrepreneur, Jason McCann has over 20 years of experience building and running successful companies. As a founder and the CEO of Dallas-based Varidesk, McCann describes his mission as one of helping companies reimagine the workspace.

More From Jason McCann

How to Really Hear and Use Customer Feedback
Customer Feedback

Listening to criticism pays off big time. Here's how to identify -- and encourage -- the customer love that makes brands flourish.
6 min read
This Assumption About Leadership Could Stall Your Team's Momentum. Don't Let It.
Leadership Qualities

An organization's employees need to keep their egos in check for the health of the business, and that includes those at the top.
7 min read
Want a More Active Workspace Now? Here Are the 3 Wellness Strategies That Will Get You There.
Workplace Wellness

Ever considered a walking meeting for your crew?
7 min read
