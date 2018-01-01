John Arnold

Startup Employees Soon Could See Greater Benefits From Stock Options
Stock Options

Proposed changes to the tax code will protect employees from the very real risk of having to pay taxes on stocks they can't sell.
4 min read
Vice Presidents of Marketing Are Busy People. Here's How to Properly Pitch to Them.
Ready for Anything

Use these 10 guidelines to prepare for a successful engagement with a marketing decision-maker.
5 min read
Preventing Startup Suicide. Literally.
Depression

What a prominent early-stage investor said of his battle with depression and his seven strategies for other entrepreneurs coping with it.
7 min read
How to Own Up and Cut Down Your Marketing Spend
Marketing

Use this six-step process to make sure you have more gut than glut in your marketing budget.
5 min read
Top 10 Customer-Centric Marketing Trends for 2016
Marketing Strategies

Start your new year with these trends to stay customer-focused and ahead of the competition.
6 min read
6 Ways to Use Social Data for Targeted Marketing
Social Media Marketing

Personalized marketing is all the rage. Use these five data-driven tactics to make sure your marketing messages hit closer to home.
6 min read
Should My Website and Online Store Be Connected?
Technology

10 Trends for Online Marketers in 2012
Marketing

From deals and rewards to mobile and beyond, here's what might influence how you reach customers next year.
5 min read
How Can I Get Businesses to Advertise on My Website?
Ready for Anything

Should I Learn Web Development?
Technology

How to Use Mobile to Reach Holiday Bargain Hunters
Marketing

Small businesses can fight the promotion clutter by using texts, apps, QR codes and other mobile marketing tactics.
4 min read
The Top Five Mobile Marketing Mistakes
Technology

Many business owners are still trying to work out the kinks in their mobile marketing plan. Here are some common pitfalls to avoid.
5 min read
How to 'Mobilize' Your Social Media Marketing
Marketing

Does your social media marketing play well with smart phones? Consider these ways you can drive more social-mobile interactions with your business.
4 min read
How Can I Streamline My E-Commerce Operation?
Technology

How Do I Start an Online Business?
Starting a Business

