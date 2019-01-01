My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jonathan Keyser

Jonathan Keyser

Guest Writer
Founder, Keyser

About Jonathan Keyser

Jonathan Keyser is the founder of Keyser, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based commercial real estate broker.

More From Jonathan Keyser

Why You Should Be More Like Amazon: How Strategic Thinking Has Become the New Tactical Thinking
Business Strategy

Why You Should Be More Like Amazon: How Strategic Thinking Has Become the New Tactical Thinking

Strategically driven companies can bring fresh insight and energy to their client relationships.
5 min read