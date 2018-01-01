Joshua Medcalf is an entrepreneur who founded Train to be CLUTCH, a business and life consultancy through which he works with top performers all over the world from many different professions. Medcalf has created some of the first mental training apps in the world for soccer, basketball and golf and started a nonprofit that trains athletes in one of the toughest housing projects near his home in Los Angeles. He is also the director of mental training for UCLA women’s basketball. And when time permits, he travels around the country doing workshops for a variety of business, sports and school groups.