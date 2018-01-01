Karma Allen

News Associate for CNBC
Toys; Games
Lego Is the Latest Toymaker Vying for a Piece of This $4 Billion Market
Toys-to-life is a concept that combines gaming with the physical toys, and it is a genre that is worth $4 billion in the toy industry.
BlackBerry
How BlackBerry Plans to Win Your Heart Again
CEO John Chen says the company is working on a set of products that will help it to regain its faltering share of the smartphone market.
Apple Watch
New Software Kit Tells a Lot About the Apple Watch
In addition to a developer's kit, Apple released a set of public documents that reveal a lot about how the new device works.
Mergers and Acquisitions
Going Organic: General Mills Scoops Up Annie's for $820 Million
Annie's, best known for its line of mac and cheese, markets 150 products and is in more than 35,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada.
Layoffs
Cisco to Cut 6,000 Jobs in Restructuring Plan
The network equipment maker delivered better-than-expected quarterly results, but announced it will cut about 8 percent of its workforce.
Growth Strategies
Delta to Honor Super Cheap 'Mistake Fares'
Some lucky consumers were able to land round-trip airline tickets for under $50 due to a technical error.
Entrepreneurs
FDA Tells 23andMe to Quit Selling Genetic Testing Kits
The Food and Drug Administration said the popular genetics testing kits are being sold without 'marketing clearance or approval.'