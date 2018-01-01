Karma Allen

Karma Allen

News Associate for CNBC

More From Karma Allen

Lego Is the Latest Toymaker Vying for a Piece of This $4 Billion Market
Toys; Games

Lego Is the Latest Toymaker Vying for a Piece of This $4 Billion Market

Toys-to-life is a concept that combines gaming with the physical toys, and it is a genre that is worth $4 billion in the toy industry.
7 min read
How BlackBerry Plans to Win Your Heart Again
BlackBerry

How BlackBerry Plans to Win Your Heart Again

CEO John Chen says the company is working on a set of products that will help it to regain its faltering share of the smartphone market.
2 min read
New Software Kit Tells a Lot About the Apple Watch
Apple Watch

New Software Kit Tells a Lot About the Apple Watch

In addition to a developer's kit, Apple released a set of public documents that reveal a lot about how the new device works.
2 min read
Going Organic: General Mills Scoops Up Annie's for $820 Million
Mergers and Acquisitions

Going Organic: General Mills Scoops Up Annie's for $820 Million

Annie's, best known for its line of mac and cheese, markets 150 products and is in more than 35,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada.
2 min read
Cisco to Cut 6,000 Jobs in Restructuring Plan
Layoffs

Cisco to Cut 6,000 Jobs in Restructuring Plan

The network equipment maker delivered better-than-expected quarterly results, but announced it will cut about 8 percent of its workforce.
2 min read
Delta to Honor Super Cheap 'Mistake Fares'
Growth Strategies

Delta to Honor Super Cheap 'Mistake Fares'

Some lucky consumers were able to land round-trip airline tickets for under $50 due to a technical error.
3 min read
FDA Tells 23andMe to Quit Selling Genetic Testing Kits
Entrepreneurs

FDA Tells 23andMe to Quit Selling Genetic Testing Kits

The Food and Drug Administration said the popular genetics testing kits are being sold without 'marketing clearance or approval.'
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.