Starting a Business
How Software Is Helping Yoga Studios Keep Their Balance
Silicon Valley's BizeeBee is a simple management and billing tool that aims to keep yogis on their mats and not their laptops.
Starting a Business
Urban Bees For Hire
Seattle's Ballard Bee Company hopes renting hives to urban gardeners can ease the risk of 'beemageddon.'
Entrepreneurs
Could Games Replace CAPTCHA?
Detroit startup Are You a Human hopes gamification will outsmart the spambots for good.