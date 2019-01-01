My Queue

Kyle Stoner

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Abode

About Kyle Stoner

Kyle Stoner is the founder and CEO of Abode, simplifying and de-stressing the home buying process for everyone.

More From Kyle Stoner

How We Can Beat Venture Capital's Diversity Problem
Venture Capital

How We Can Beat Venture Capital's Diversity Problem

Minorities and females are yet to be fully integrated into the venture-backed technology world. So, what can we do?
8 min read