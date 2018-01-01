Kyle York

Guest Writer
Chief Strategy Officer for Dyn

Kyle York is the chief strategy officer for Dyn, a cloud-based Internet performance company that helps companies monitor, control, and optimize online infrastructure for an exceptional end-user experience. 

 

How to Position Your SaaS Business For a Platform Sell
SaaS

It's not about selling feeds and speeds, but selling value to enterprises.
7 min read
Lesson From Rio: Your Global Customers Won't Wait on Your Website's Delays
Internet

This year's Summer Olympics provide a modern case study on the importance on internet performance. Here are 3 takeaways.
5 min read
The 4 Things You Need to Do to Make the Platform Play
Moving to the Platform

How to transition your SaaS business for a platform sell.
7 min read
The 3 Things to Know Before Doing Business Online in Cuba
Cuba

¡Bienvenido! Just be sure to consider the factors you'll face, like slow Internet, mobile domination and the absence of brand recognition.
6 min read
The 4 Most Important Things to Know Before Doing Business Online in India
India

Hosting isn't local. Apps are behind. And only 8 percent of Indians have smartphones. But India still offers an exciting market for future success.
6 min read
8 Tips for Doing Business Online in China
China

A tantalizingly vast market lays behind an Internet firewall foreign businesses can't hope to climb without local help.
5 min read
