Madeleine Johnson
Latest
Bull of the Day: BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)
Wholesale retail is hot right now, and this company is reaping the rewards.
Bear of the Day: AstraZeneca (AZN)
A recent acquisition dinged this biopharma's bottom line, but is renewed growth right around the corner?
Want to Become a Better Dividend Investor? Follow These 5 Tips
While we can't predict what the market will do tomorrow, we can try our best to hedge against broader economic risks by investing in quality dividend-paying stocks. But how do...
Why Macy's Skyrocketed Over 20% on Thursday
Shares of department store giant Macy's (M) closed up 21.1% on Thursday as investors cheered an impressive beat-and-raise quarter.
Bull of the Day: Costco (COST)
This popular wholesale retailer keeps knocking it out of the park.
Bear of the Day: Kimberly Clark (KMB)
Soaring costs and inflationary pressures are weighing on the maker of Kleenex.
Rivian IPO Officially One of the Biggest Debuts of 2021
Shares of electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed its first day of trading up 29%, giving it a market cap of $86 billion.
Should Macy's Spin Off Its E-Commerce Business?
The Wall Street Journal recently reported that luxury department store chain Saks Fifth Avenue is aiming to take its e-commerce division public at a valuation of $6 billion, making investors...
Bear of the Day: Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD)
Covid-19 challenges still linger for this global beverage giant.
Bull of the Day: Urban Outfitters (URBN)
Growing demand and two new, successful brands are pushing this retailer higher.
Why CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Stock is Falling Today
Shares of leading gene editing company CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) are sliding on Friday. What's behind the slump?
Bull of the Day: Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
This home decor and furniture retailer forecasts more record growth on the horizon.
Bear of the Day: Aterian (ATER)
Inflation and supply chain constraints continue to weigh on this tech stock.
Uber Stock Jumps 11.5% on Bullish Q3 Outlook
Shares of rideshare giant Uber Technologies (UBER) rallied on Tuesday after the company updated its third-quarter outlook.
Bear of the Day: XPO Logistics (XPO)
Shares of the trucking giant plunged last month after a corporate shake-up.
