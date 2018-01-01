Matt Fore is a Humorist, Small Business Consultant and Sleight of Hand Artist who routinely serves as the main stage performer and speaker for corporations around the country. He has performed for Carnival Cruise Lines and The Magic Castle in Hollywood and appeared on several national TV Shows including The Crook & Chase Show on TNN and Swan's Place on Odyssey. Matt is the author of two books, The Five Essential Elements - A Simplified Road to Success, and The Truth Shall Make You Laugh. He hosts his own TV show out of Nashville, Tenn. by the same name. As the world of commerce moves increasingly toward advanced technology and automation, Matt is passionate about teaching the timeless principles that have, and always will, create prosperity for business
Communication Strategies
Communication Determines the Success of Your Business
Many businesses fail and it's is not due to a faulty product, but a faulty communication strategy.
Growth Strategies
Ignore the Cynics, Hope Is Your Greatest Asset
Hopeful people will find ways to achieve their goals despite any obstacles.
Project Grow
The 3 Questions Customers Don't Ask That You Need to Answer
People should just speak their mind but business is a guessing game.
Growth Strategies
3 Ridiculously Easy Steps You Can Take To Re-Energize Your Business
The most effective business approach may be to personally reach out to people, talk to them and offer solutions that have value.