Megan Shen
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Associate Professor
Dr. Megan Shen is a social psychologist and research professor at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. Her writing, research and speaking focus on how we can find hope and resilience through the changes, challenges, pain and losses in life and within our organizations.
Why Recent Layoffs and Unaddressed Employee Grief Are Hurting Your Company's Bottom Line
Communication can go a long way in creating trust, stability and vision in an organization's very unstable time of grief. This will, in turn, improve the company's bottom line as well.