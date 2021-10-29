Signing out of account, Standby...
Raj Mukherjee
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Senior Vice President and GM of SMB
Raj Mukherjee is SVP and GM for SMB at Indeed, the world’s No. 1 job site. He is focused on empowering small and medium-sized businesses with the hiring tools and resources they need to find talent and grow their companies.
Follow Raj Mukherjee on Social
Latest
How SMBs Can Attract Talent in a Tight Labor Market
To help small and medium-sized businesses stay ahead of their hiring needs, here are four strategies that stand out to job seekers.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Fady Helou
Founder and CEO of Vagaro
-
-
Graham Glass
Founder and CEO of CYPHER LEARNING
-
Scott Morgan
President and Partner, Brunner
-
Melissa Stone
Founder, Eastend Marketing
-
Nida Leardprasopsuk
CEO of Nida Leard Consulting & Coaching
-
Jeffrey Shaw
Small business consultant