Rich Karpinksi

Technology
How to Choose the Right Mobile Service for Your Business
3G or 4G? WiMax, LTE or HSPA+? With so many options in the smartphone market, it's hard to know which is the best device on the best network at the best price.
Starting a Business
Lessons in Startup Survival from the Downturn
Startups large and small have sprung from downturns. Here's how they've managed.
Technology
Three Tips for Saving Money on Mobile Plans
As mobile data plans move to a pay-per-use model, you and your business will have to learn to work around them.