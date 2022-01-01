Rick Blatstein

Rick Blatstein

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO of OTG Management

Rick Blatstein is CEO and founder of airport hospitality group, OTG. OTG's innovative approach to creating an "experience" is delighting travelers and catching the attention of airlines and airport operators.

https://www.otgexp.com/

Investing in Your People Is the Secret Sauce to a Successful Company. Here's Why.

Investing in your people, helping them grow and giving them the best tools for success will put your organization on the right track for long term success.

