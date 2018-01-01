Safiyah Satterwhite

Safiyah Satterwhite

Guest Writer
Performance Coach for Wellness & Social Entrepreneurs

Safiyah Satterwhite is a heart-driven success strategist and coach for female entrepreneurs, trained by Columbia University Business School and Teachers College. Throughout her career she has built a multi-million dollar organization and mentored hundreds of aspiring school and business founders. Satterwhite is founder of “Fearless & Free,” an online community designed to advance mission-driven entrepreneurial efforts.

More From Safiyah Satterwhite

5 Ways to Make More Money as a Coach or Consultant
Coaches Corner

5 Ways to Make More Money as a Coach or Consultant

Follow these tested ways to make more money while pursuing your passion of helping others succeed
5 min read
5 Ways to Stand Out and Attract the Clients You Desire
Starting a Business

5 Ways to Stand Out and Attract the Clients You Desire

Starting up as a coach requires courageously enacting the skills you will later advise others how to do.
5 min read
5 Ways Busy Business Owners Beat the Blues
Happiness

5 Ways Busy Business Owners Beat the Blues

It can be lonely at the top, but these tips will help when you're feeling down.
4 min read
10 Steps to Booking Your Business Solid
Marketing

10 Steps to Booking Your Business Solid

In the whirlwind of building a business don't overlook the power of a methodical approach to success.
4 min read
5 Antidotes to Overwhelm In Your Life And Business
Entrepreneur Mindset

5 Antidotes to Overwhelm In Your Life And Business

Overwhelm is part fact and part perception. You can change both.
4 min read
6 Ways to Fast-Track Your Success Every Morning
Mornings

6 Ways to Fast-Track Your Success Every Morning

Days that begin well have the best chance of ending better.
5 min read
7 Traits of Exceptional Leaders
Leadership

7 Traits of Exceptional Leaders

Successful leadership is half knowing where you are going and half knowing if you're making any progress in that direction.
5 min read
3 Delightfully Simple Steps to Communicating With Confidence
Communication

3 Delightfully Simple Steps to Communicating With Confidence

When you are your authentic self and sincerely interested in adding value, the rest comes naturally.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.