Sally Outlaw

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder of Peerbackers and Worthy Financial

Sally Outlaw is the co-founder and CEO of peerbackers.com, a leading crowdfunding consulting and services provider. She's the author of Cash From the Crowd (Entrepreneur Press, 2013) and speaks nationally on the topic of crowdfinance and the JOBS Act.

Crowdfunding Could Be In Your Portfolio But Not Too Much
Crowdfunding

Due to new crowdfunding laws we can all be VC's, but you may want to hold off before you invest in your peers.
4 min read
How Elio Motors Went From Startup to Publicly Traded Company in Months
Regulation A+

Elio Motors was the first startup to become a publicly traded company using the updated Regulation A+ crowdfunding rules.
3 min read
5 Tips for Beating the Odds When Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding

Marketing is everything. How do you maximize your effort?
6 min read
Turn Your Customers Into Investors
Financing

Ever hear of Regulation D 506c? If you're raising capital, you'll want to check it out.
4 min read
Regulation A+ Is Not the Savior of Cash-Seeking Startups
Funding

A company really needs to be ready -- preferably venture backed and generating substantive revenue -- before considering this option.
4 min read
Crowdfunding Campaigns Come With a Growing Price Tag
Crowdfunding

A panoply of new services are being offered to make projects stand out. But an entrepreneur has to be prepared to spend some money.
6 min read
A Day in the Life of a Kickstarter Creator
Crowdfunding

Asking people for money is tough. But some are learning how to do it and starting businesses as a result.
6 min read
Go Fund Yourself
Raising Capital

Don't waste time chasing investors. A myriad of options exist for ambitious entrepreneurs seeking to expand their startup and in need of financing.
3 min read
Crowdfunding's New Self-Serve Options and Tools
Crowdfunding

New tech solutions enable companies to launch campaigns on their own portal when raising money.
4 min read
5 Kinds of Crowdfunding You Never Thought Of
Crowdfunding

Nontraditional financing platforms are rapidly reducing entrepreneurs' cash squeeze while offering investors returns.
5 min read
Crowdfunding Live: How One Spark Ignites Ideas
Crowdfunding

In-person events for financial prospecting provide benefits that online platforms don't: gathered masses, a pool of dedicated dollars and a chance to receive immediate project feedback.
5 min read
How to Get Publicity for Your Crowdfunding Campaign
Finance

Media coverage for your crowdfunding project will help attract backing and build brand awareness. Learn how you can get the press interested in your project.
5 min read
How to Use Video to Promote Your Crowdfunding Campaign
Finance

Campaigns that use videos have a significantly higher success rate and raise more money than those that don't. Find out what your videos should contain to bring in the backers
5 min read
How to Spread the Word About Your Crowdfunding Campaign
Finance

Crowdfunding is not a 'set it and forget it' proposition. Running a successful campaign requires being fearless in getting out and spreading the word about your venture.
5 min read
How to Market Your Crowdfunding Campaign
Finance

You need a crowd to fund your idea. Here are the sources you should tap to spread the word about your crowdfunding campaign.
5 min read

Cash From The Crowd

