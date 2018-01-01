Sally Outlaw is the co-founder and CEO of peerbackers.com, a leading crowdfunding consulting and services provider. She's the author of Cash From the Crowd (Entrepreneur Press, 2013) and speaks nationally on the topic of crowdfinance and the JOBS Act.
Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding Could Be In Your Portfolio But Not Too Much
Due to new crowdfunding laws we can all be VC's, but you may want to hold off before you invest in your peers.
Regulation A+
How Elio Motors Went From Startup to Publicly Traded Company in Months
Elio Motors was the first startup to become a publicly traded company using the updated Regulation A+ crowdfunding rules.
Crowdfunding
5 Tips for Beating the Odds When Crowdfunding
Marketing is everything. How do you maximize your effort?
Financing
Turn Your Customers Into Investors
Ever hear of Regulation D 506c? If you're raising capital, you'll want to check it out.
Funding
Regulation A+ Is Not the Savior of Cash-Seeking Startups
A company really needs to be ready -- preferably venture backed and generating substantive revenue -- before considering this option.
Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding Campaigns Come With a Growing Price Tag
A panoply of new services are being offered to make projects stand out. But an entrepreneur has to be prepared to spend some money.
Crowdfunding
A Day in the Life of a Kickstarter Creator
Asking people for money is tough. But some are learning how to do it and starting businesses as a result.
Raising Capital
Go Fund Yourself
Don't waste time chasing investors. A myriad of options exist for ambitious entrepreneurs seeking to expand their startup and in need of financing.
Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding's New Self-Serve Options and Tools
New tech solutions enable companies to launch campaigns on their own portal when raising money.
Crowdfunding
5 Kinds of Crowdfunding You Never Thought Of
Nontraditional financing platforms are rapidly reducing entrepreneurs' cash squeeze while offering investors returns.
Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding Live: How One Spark Ignites Ideas
In-person events for financial prospecting provide benefits that online platforms don't: gathered masses, a pool of dedicated dollars and a chance to receive immediate project feedback.
Finance
How to Get Publicity for Your Crowdfunding Campaign
Media coverage for your crowdfunding project will help attract backing and build brand awareness. Learn how you can get the press interested in your project.
Finance
How to Use Video to Promote Your Crowdfunding Campaign
Campaigns that use videos have a significantly higher success rate and raise more money than those that don't. Find out what your videos should contain to bring in the backers
Finance
How to Spread the Word About Your Crowdfunding Campaign
Crowdfunding is not a 'set it and forget it' proposition. Running a successful campaign requires being fearless in getting out and spreading the word about your venture.
Finance
How to Market Your Crowdfunding Campaign
You need a crowd to fund your idea. Here are the sources you should tap to spread the word about your crowdfunding campaign.