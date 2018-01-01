Samuel Edwards

News and Trends
New Book Details the Spiral of Elizabeth Holmes From Celebrated CEO to Silicon Valley Outcast
Lies and exaggerations are likely to result in the worst sort of exit from your startup.
Project Grow
Emerging Tech and the Fake Experts Who Inevitably Emerge With It
Blockchain, cryptocurrency, AI, VR, whatever the latest thing is, it always arrives with self-proclaimed experts who, for a fee, will explain it to you.
Digital Marketing
Geo-Targeted Ad Campaigns are the New Gold Standard for Local Politicians
What works for Main Street businesses also works for people campaigning for local office.
ransomware
4 Lessons Your Organization Can Take From Atlanta's Ransomware Attack
Ransomware attackers are the muggers of the internet, looking above all else for those most easily victimized.
Mark Zuckerberg Gives a Lesson in How Not to Lead in a Crisis
Zuckerberg is renowned for inventing Facebook, but his reputation for leading it is in tatters.
Entrepreneurs
The Motivation Secrets of Richard Branson, Gary Vaynerchuk and Other Superstar Entrepreneurs
"Screw it. Let's just do it."
Entrepreneur Lifestyles
5 Benefits of Teaching Young Children About Entrepreneurship
Kids taught about business early value money and have a better work ethic.
News and Trends
5 Ways Small Business Owners Can Spend Their Tax Savings
Use your money to help employees and the community.
Amazon
Amazon's Search for HQ2 Proves That Location, Location, Location Is Still What Matters Most
Even if your customers can be anywhere in the world, your company has to be somewhere your employees want to live.
Hugh Hefner
4 Entrepreneurial Takeaways From America's Playboy
We all know what Hugh Hefner will be remembered for. What about your legacy?
Facebook Advertising
Russian-Linked Facebook Ad Scandal Shows Just How Intricate Targeting Can Be
The growing evidence of a politically weaponized Facebook advertising campaign backed by Russia underscores the uncanny precision of ad targeting.
Philanthropy
Jeff Bezos, Philanthropy and How Entrepreneurs Can Do Their Part
Bezos has been a philanthropic laggard among billionaires but with a single tweet he announced a turnaround that sparked a larger conversation about giving.
Investing
The Importance of Portfolio Diversification for Your Investments
Diversifying your portfolio won't bring you quick riches, but it will steadily build wealth over time.
Online Marketing
7 Pieces of Information Necessary for Any Marketing Strategy
Successful marketing campaigns don't just appear out of thin air. But the planning phase is especially crucial.
Donald Trump
The Real Price Tag of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Trips Is Sobering to Small Businesses
It's pretty cool when the president comes to town -- until he shuts down your business.