Samuel Edwards

Guest Writer
Digital Marketing Strategist
In his four years as a digital marketing strategist, Edwards has worked with many local businesses as well as enterprise Fortune 500 companies and organizations including NASDAQ OMX, eBay, Duncan Hines, Drew Barrymore, Washington, DC based law firm Price Benowitz LLP and human rights organization Amnesty International. He is also a recurring speaker at the Search Marketing Expo conference series. Today he continue to work with and establish SEO, PPC and SEM campaigns across all verticals.

New Book Details the Spiral of Elizabeth Holmes From Celebrated CEO to Silicon Valley Outcast
News and Trends

New Book Details the Spiral of Elizabeth Holmes From Celebrated CEO to Silicon Valley Outcast

Lies and exaggerations are likely to result in the worst sort of exit from your startup.
5 min read
Emerging Tech and the Fake Experts Who Inevitably Emerge With It
Project Grow

Emerging Tech and the Fake Experts Who Inevitably Emerge With It

Blockchain, cryptocurrency, AI, VR, whatever the latest thing is, it always arrives with self-proclaimed experts who, for a fee, will explain it to you.
5 min read
Geo-Targeted Ad Campaigns are the New Gold Standard for Local Politicians
Digital Marketing

Geo-Targeted Ad Campaigns are the New Gold Standard for Local Politicians

What works for Main Street businesses also works for people campaigning for local office.
5 min read
4 Lessons Your Organization Can Take From Atlanta's Ransomware Attack
ransomware

4 Lessons Your Organization Can Take From Atlanta's Ransomware Attack

Ransomware attackers are the muggers of the internet, looking above all else for those most easily victimized.
5 min read
Mark Zuckerberg Gives a Lesson in How Not to Lead in a Crisis
Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg Gives a Lesson in How Not to Lead in a Crisis

Zuckerberg is renowned for inventing Facebook, but his reputation for leading it is in tatters.
5 min read
The Motivation Secrets of Richard Branson, Gary Vaynerchuk and Other Superstar Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

The Motivation Secrets of Richard Branson, Gary Vaynerchuk and Other Superstar Entrepreneurs

"Screw it. Let's just do it."
4 min read
5 Benefits of Teaching Young Children About Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneur Lifestyles

5 Benefits of Teaching Young Children About Entrepreneurship

Kids taught about business early value money and have a better work ethic.
5 min read
5 Ways Small Business Owners Can Spend Their Tax Savings
News and Trends

5 Ways Small Business Owners Can Spend Their Tax Savings

Use your money to help employees and the community.
4 min read
Amazon's Search for HQ2 Proves That Location, Location, Location Is Still What Matters Most
Amazon

Amazon's Search for HQ2 Proves That Location, Location, Location Is Still What Matters Most

Even if your customers can be anywhere in the world, your company has to be somewhere your employees want to live.
5 min read
4 Entrepreneurial Takeaways From America's Playboy
Hugh Hefner

4 Entrepreneurial Takeaways From America's Playboy

We all know what Hugh Hefner will be remembered for. What about your legacy?
5 min read
Russian-Linked Facebook Ad Scandal Shows Just How Intricate Targeting Can Be
Facebook Advertising

Russian-Linked Facebook Ad Scandal Shows Just How Intricate Targeting Can Be

The growing evidence of a politically weaponized Facebook advertising campaign backed by Russia underscores the uncanny precision of ad targeting.
5 min read
Jeff Bezos, Philanthropy and How Entrepreneurs Can Do Their Part
Philanthropy

Jeff Bezos, Philanthropy and How Entrepreneurs Can Do Their Part

Bezos has been a philanthropic laggard among billionaires but with a single tweet he announced a turnaround that sparked a larger conversation about giving.
5 min read
The Importance of Portfolio Diversification for Your Investments
Investing

The Importance of Portfolio Diversification for Your Investments

Diversifying your portfolio won't bring you quick riches, but it will steadily build wealth over time.
5 min read
7 Pieces of Information Necessary for Any Marketing Strategy
Online Marketing

7 Pieces of Information Necessary for Any Marketing Strategy

Successful marketing campaigns don't just appear out of thin air. But the planning phase is especially crucial.
5 min read
The Real Price Tag of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Trips Is Sobering to Small Businesses
Donald Trump

The Real Price Tag of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Trips Is Sobering to Small Businesses

It's pretty cool when the president comes to town -- until he shuts down your business.
5 min read
