Samuel Greengard

Marketing
How Shopatrend Used Instagram to Attract New Customers
The online clothing boutique leveraged their keen visual sense to market their company at little cost with Instagram.
Marketing
How Chobani Yogurt Used Social Media to Boost Sales
The company has nearly $1 billion in annual revenue thanks to a combination of social media and real world engagement.
Starting a Business
How Community Building Helped Photojojo Find Success
The online forum and store is devoted to do-it-yourself photography tools and techniques, but the main goal is creating long-term relationships.
Marketing
This Tea Company Steeps Its Business in Social Media
Adagio Teas integrates customer feedback into its product development as well as other aspects of its business.