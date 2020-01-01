Stephen Covey

Stephen Covey

Guest Writer
Consultant

About Stephen Covey

Stephen R. Covey was a writer best known for The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People (1996) and Jobbing (2006). He is the founder of Franklin Covey, a professional services company that helps organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior.

More From Stephen Covey

'The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People' Update: A Win-Win Is Always The Best Negotiating Strategy
Success

'The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People' Update: A Win-Win Is Always The Best Negotiating Strategy

Thirty years after its initial publication, 'The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People' gives an updated look at the art of negotiating.
9 min read