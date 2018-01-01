Steve Goodman

Steve is a technology entrepreneur with more than 15 years of CEO experience in Silicon Valley. Together with Eduardo Vivas, Bright's founder, Steve provides the strategy, direction and vision for Bright.com. He was the founder of Plum District (backed by Kleiner Perkins, General Catalyst and Comcast), PacketTrap (backed by August Capital and acquired by Quest Software), Lasso Logic (backed by Outlook Ventures and acquired by SonicWALL) and Learning Productions (acquired by SkillSoft). Steve earned his M.S. in Computer Science from George Washington University.

Tips for Overcoming Early HR Hurdles
Tips for Overcoming Early HR Hurdles

Of all the struggles you'll face as an entrepreneur, hiring, training and managing employees is one of the biggest. Here are some tips for clearing your startup's way of HR obstacles.
