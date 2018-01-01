Steve VanderVeen

Steve VanderVeen

Guest Writer
Professor of Management and Director of Center for Faithful Leadership at Hope College
Steve VanderVeen is a professor of management and director of the Center for Faithful Leadership at Hope College in Holland, Mich. He teaches various project-based leadership courses and serves students in the the center's entrepreneurial development and student consulting programs.

More From Steve VanderVeen

7 Metaphors to Help Understand Being an Entrepreneur
Wisdom

7 Metaphors to Help Understand Being an Entrepreneur

It's tough explaining why you chose to be an entrepreneur over the many easier ways to make a living. Saying what it is like is often easier than saying what it is.
4 min read
Are You a Management Consultant or an Entrepreneur?
Entrepreneurs

Are You a Management Consultant or an Entrepreneur?

This simple test may predict which way you are wired.
3 min read
Does a College Diploma Make Someone Special?
College Students

Does a College Diploma Make Someone Special?

Three questions you should ask a graduate to see if college truly paid off.
4 min read
Wherever You Pitch Your Business, Remember, People Come First
Customer Service

Wherever You Pitch Your Business, Remember, People Come First

Both entrepreneurs and competition judges focus too much on the product, forgetting that customers and staff are more important.
3 min read
3 Things to Know to Lead from the Bottom
Leadership

3 Things to Know to Lead from the Bottom

Before making a leap to a new company, figure out the workplace culture to know how best to have influence as a leader of change.
4 min read
You Might Be an Entrepreneur If You Meet These 3 Conditions
Entrepreneurs

You Might Be an Entrepreneur If You Meet These 3 Conditions

These game changers have the right skills, the right process and the right heart.
5 min read
3 Ways to Keep College Entrepreneurs' Dreams Alive, Even After Graduation
Education

3 Ways to Keep College Entrepreneurs' Dreams Alive, Even After Graduation

With many students seeing their college careers end in a few short months, their safety net is also disappearing.
4 min read
The Secret Entrepreneurial Lessons of a Liberal Arts Education
Entrepreneurs

The Secret Entrepreneurial Lessons of a Liberal Arts Education

It turns out, the basic college degree is worth more than it seems.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.