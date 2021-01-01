More From Subhasree Kar
Stocks
3 Growth Stocks at a Reasonable Prices
While investors shifted their focus from growth stocks to value stocks earlier this year to capitalize on the economic recovery, many growth stocks have been rebounding lately as investors now bet on the economy’s solid growth prospects. Against this backdrop, we think investing in undervalued growth stocks, such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), Energy Transfer (ET), and POSCO (PKX), should allow investors to maximize returns in the near term. Read on.
Entrepreneur Index
2 Overvalued Electric Vehicle Stocks to Avoid This Month
The electric vehicle (EV) industry is currently slowing down-due primarily to a global semiconductor shortage-following its stellar performance in 2020. Because major EV companies have been scaling back production amid rising costs, their current valuations look expensive. Thus, we think it might be wise to avoid Tesla (TSLA) and Workhorse Group (WKHS) for now. Let's discuss.