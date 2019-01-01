My Queue

Wits Plus

Brand Publisher

About Wits Plus

Wits Plus, the Centre for Part-Time Studies at the University of Witwatersrand, offers selected undergraduate degrees, as well as a wide range of short certificate courses. Evening classes make all qualifications accessible to working people and busy entrepreneurs. Wits Plus also offers a range of online short courses that enable you to study wherever you are. Certificates of Competence are awarded to successful participants for both certificate and online short courses.

Rethinking Learning In The 21st Century
Rethinking Learning In The 21st Century

The changing world of work has disrupted the three elements of the traditional 'career': Expertise, duration, and rewards.
Your Investment In Knowledge
Your Investment In Knowledge

When you understand the value of knowledge, in this world where technology is rendering previously expensive products or services much cheaper (and even free), it's just a matter of getting more of it. Dedicate yourself to constant learning!
Building Customer Relationships
Building Customer Relationships

Are you working in a retail environment? Explore the Wits Plus online short course in Customer Relationship Building through the DigitalCampus.
