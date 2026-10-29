3 High-Impact Steps Small Businesses Can Take to Deliver Benefits Their Employees Truly Value

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Key Takeaways Match employee demands with scalable solutions. Consider accessible financial education, debt assistance and working with benefits providers that personalize retirement income strategies.

Ease rising cost-of-living pressures with annual salary increases and hybrid work arrangements. Identify underused benefits and redirect those funds to more high-impact support.

Use flexibility to reclaim the talent advantage — flexible hours, remote work arrangements and dependent care stipends allow employees to better manage caregiving responsibilities.

Employees gravitate to small businesses for a variety of reasons, including a more intimate workplace environment, stronger community ties or direct access to leadership. These factors help explain why small businesses employ almost half of the American workforce, per the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. However, holding onto that talent requires meeting employees’ needs in a challenged economy, and small businesses often have fewer resources to devote to those efforts.

Staying competitive with compensation and getting candidates to accept job offers rank among small business owners’ top concerns over the next five years, according to the Bank of America 2026 Workplace Benefits Report. That concern aligns with labor realities: Small business employees report lower financial confidence than workers at larger companies, and 56% feel stressed about their current financial situation.

Employers can help close that gap, and they don’t need enterprise-sized budgets or massive HR departments to do so. Here are three accessible but high-impact steps small business owners can take to deliver well-being benefits their employees will truly value.

1. Match employee demands with scalable solutions

Small businesses’ close-knit teams can give owners a clearer line of sight into what employees need, as well as the flexibility to respond with targeted support. The 2026 Workplace Benefits Report reinforces where that support can have the greatest impact. Top financial priorities among employees at small firms (50 employees or fewer) include debt assistance (41%), pay advance programs (38%) and investment services (37%).

Supporting these goals can begin with accessible financial education. Partnering with a bank or certified financial advisor to host quarterly investment workshops can help employees build confidence in investing, budgeting and retirement planning. Similarly, employers can address debt assistance by leveraging federal provisions such as the SECURE Act 2.0, which allows them to match employees’ qualified student loan repayments as 401(k) contributions. Consequently, employees do not have to defer saving for retirement while they pay down debt.

Finally, small business owners can work with benefits providers that offer digital solutions that can personalize retirement income strategies. These platforms enable employees to track progress toward their retirement income goals and connect with financial professionals for individualized support.

2. Ease rising cost-of-living pressures

Economic headwinds such as inflation are putting strain on small business employees. At businesses with fewer than 50 employees, 70% of employees identified inflation as their top economic challenge; that number jumps to 92% at firms with 50-99 employees, the report found.

When employees are stressed about the rising cost of food, housing and transportation, their productivity and morale suffer. In a 2025 survey from Modern Health, 68% of Generation Z and millennial workers reported that financial stress regularly affects their performance at work.

That being the case, annual salary increases to help offset these rising costs of living are an important tool, but cultivating financial wellness extends far beyond base pay. For example, offering hybrid work arrangements can help employees reduce their commuter spending on gas and transit.

Small business owners should also conduct a regular benefits audit to identify underused benefits and redirect those funds to more high-impact support. For instance, a business that finds low utilization in its wellness stipend could reallocate that budget toward an HSA contribution match or a transportation benefit, giving employees direct relief on daily expenses rather than an underused perk.

3. Use flexibility to reclaim the talent advantage

While larger employers may compete on the breadth of their benefits offerings, small businesses often have an advantage when it comes to flexibility and personalization. Smaller teams can provide greater visibility into employee needs and adapt workplace policies and benefits programs more quickly. This ability to respond to changing priorities can be a powerful tool for attracting and retaining talent.

This flexibility can take many forms. For example, flexible hours, remote work arrangements and dependent care stipends allow employees to better manage caregiving responsibilities. Employers can also offer a dependent care flexible spending account, which enables employees to set aside pre-tax dollars to pay for qualified childcare expenses and reduce their overall tax burden.

This flexibility pays off. According to the 2026 Workplace Benefits Report, caregivers at businesses with fewer than 50 employees report the greatest sense of support in the workplace and are most likely to use caregiving benefits.

Small businesses don’t need to match corporate paychecks dollar for dollar to compete for talent. What they can do is listen to what employees actually need and respond with practical, high-value support, whether that’s a retirement tool that eases debt, a benefits audit that redirects unused funds or a flexible schedule that helps a caregiver stay on staff. Small businesses that do this consistently, rather than as a one-time fix, will build loyalty.