88% of Pitches Get Deleted. The Ones That Survive All Do the Same Thing.

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Key Takeaways Instead of sending cold outreach that asks for links, businesses are more likely to earn citations and media coverage by publishing unique, credible data from their own records

As AI-powered search reduces clicks to traditional websites, publishing original research increases the chances of being cited in articles and AI-generated answers, helping build long-term visibility and authority even when users don’t visit the site directly.

Most outreach asks for value and offers none in return. The businesses that earn links and citations publish proof first.

Every Monday morning, I open my inbox and find the same email waiting 30 or 40 times. The subject line says “quick question” or “collaboration opportunity.” The body asks me to add a link to an article I wrote three years ago, points to a homepage and offers nothing in return.

I run a digital PR agency called ESBO and publish a handful of industry sites, so I sit on both sides of this trade. I send outreach for a living, and I delete it for a living. The deleting takes less time every year, because the emails all share one flaw: they ask, and they bring nothing an editor can use.

None of this is personal. Muck Rack’s State of Journalism 2026 survey found that 88% of journalists delete pitches that miss their beat, and about half say they seldom or never respond to pitches at all. What interests me is the small group of requests that get a yes, because the reason is usually unglamorous and repeatable: they arrive carrying proof.

Editors link to evidence, not to companies

When I cite a source in an article, one question decides it. Does this page back the claim I am making? A homepage backs nothing, and neither does a services page with a paragraph about passion for excellence.

What backs a claim is a number attached to a method. In the same Muck Rack survey, 40% of journalists named original data or research among the elements they value most in a pitch. That matches what I see in my own inbox so closely it barely counts as a finding.

Imagine two emails from the same moving company. One says it is a trusted leader in relocation services. The other says it compared 2,400 quotes against final invoices this year and found that the typical move cost 23% more than the estimate. The first email is marketing. The second is a source, and I would cite it by Friday.

The data you already have is the asset

You do not need a research department for this. Any business that has operated for a few years is sitting on records nobody else can see: quotes, invoices, support tickets, return reasons, delivery times and refund rates. That pile of admin is the raw material.

An accounting firm how many of its clients file in the final week and what the panic costs them. An online store could break down its return reasons by product category. A recruiter could report how long candidates in one niche stay in their first job. The work is not complicated. It comes down to pulling six to 12 months of records, removing anything that identifies a client and writing up what you found.

Honesty about scale matters here. If your dataset is 300 projects, say it is based on 300 projects. Small and real beats big and vague, and editors can tell the difference in seconds.

One good number outworks a hundred cold emails

There is a bigger reason to do this in 2026, and it is the way answers now get assembled. A Pew Research Center analysis of real browsing behavior found that when an AI summary appears on a search page, people click a traditional result in 8% of visits, down from 15% without one. Clicks on the sources cited inside those summaries happen about 1% of the time.

You could read that as a reason to give up on visibility. I read it the opposite way. If answers are assembled from a handful of sources and almost nobody clicks through, the only durable position is being one of those sources, because your name travels with the number even when the visit never happens.

I have watched this on my own sites. Articles built around one original figure keep getting picked up in roundups, newsletters and AI answers years after publication, while pure opinion pieces fade within months. Something else happens too, and it still amuses me: once you become the source, the emails reverse direction. People start writing to you, asking to be included in the next update.

The easiest number to copy wins the citation

Packaging decides whether any of this gets used. Put the main finding in the title, then repeat it in the first hundred words as one plain sentence someone can lift. Explain the method at the bottom. Refresh the numbers once a year so the citation stays current and earns a second round of pickups.

And do not gate it. I have lost count of the promising reports I abandoned because the figure I needed sat behind a lead capture form (abandoned is generous; I closed the tab in five seconds). An editor on deadline will not fill in a form, and neither will a language model.

The hit rate is nothing to brag about. Most of these assets get ignored, and in my experience roughly one in three earns real pickup. The one that lands pays for the other two many times over, which is still a better return than any cold sequence I have ever run.

I still send outreach every week, so this is not a sermon against asking. Asking just stopped working on its own. If you want links, mentions and a place inside AI answers, give people something that survives the delete key. Publish one number this quarter that nobody else has, then watch what starts showing up in your own inbox.