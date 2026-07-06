As AI Takes Over Search, You Need to Build an Audience No Algorithm Can Take Away. Here’s How.

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Key Takeaways Find new customers with hyper-targeted direct mail campaigns.

Build quality email lists that increase response rates.

Organize your connections in a CRM for active follow-up.

Google search will always have a place in your marketing, but times are changing. With the rise of AI, business owners can’t rely on it the way they used to. In fact, organic search traffic dropped 42% by the end of 2025 due to AI-generated answers taking over more of the results.

I’ve seen shifts like this before. When I started my business, PostcardMania, I didn’t have outside funding or a big team. Instead, I had to rely on what actually brought in customers. Over time, one thing became very clear: If you don’t control the way you reach your audience, you’re leaving your growth up to chance.

That’s why it’s more important than ever to build your own audience — one you can reach whenever you need to. Instead of waiting for people to find you, you need to get (and stay) in front of them.

When you focus on channels you control, you create a more consistent, reliable way to bring in new business.

Here’s how to start doing that.

Find new customers with hyper-targeted direct mail campaigns

Collecting email addresses is common, and web traffic helps in generating interest, but there are other avenues you may not have tapped into yet to get a person’s contact information.

Did you know you can access legal, publicly recorded data on many types of consumers just by purchasing a direct mail mailing list? Business owners often neglect direct mail marketing because they assume it’s too expensive, too outdated or likely won’t work.

Nothing is farther from the truth. With this type of marketing channel, you have easy, fast access to giant lists of contacts who could potentially be your perfect customers. You can also mail to specific neighborhoods, income ranges, home values, life events and more.

After running my business, PostcardMania, for over 27 years, I’ve seen firsthand what happens when businesses commit to simply mailing postcards consistently: They not only grow; they build a customer base that actually sticks around.

Direct mail works today for a simple reason: It cuts through the noise. The word “direct” in direct mail points to its best benefit: It gets straight to the point and enters the hands of people with ease.

That physical touch is something you can’t fake with AI — and people are craving it more than ever as AI (and the questions it creates surrounding authenticity) spread.

A well-designed postcard gets held, read and remembered. In fact, 70% of people rated direct mail as “very useful” or “extremely useful” for making purchase decisions compared to digital ads at 50%.

One of our clients, Klooster Family Dentistry, went from averaging 15 new patients a month to 56 patients a month simply by consistently mailing postcards to nearby residents. No complicated funnel. No chasing algorithms. Just smart targeting and consistency.

Even more important — those leads are valuable. In our analysis of over 115,000 of our own leads, direct mail leads generated $253.54 per lead compared to $41.60 from digital ads. That’s a massive difference in actual revenue, not just clicks or impressions.

If you want to build an audience you truly own, direct mail gives you a powerful way to create that audience from scratch.

Build quality email lists that increase response rates

Once you’ve established a flow of interest into your business (and hopefully traffic to your website), you need to prioritize turning that interest into real leads you can follow up with.

Start by giving people a reason to provide their email address. That could be a special offer, a helpful guide, a discount or insider access. Then, once they’re on your list, stay in touch regularly. Share valuable content, not just promotions. Teach them something. Help them solve a problem. Stay top of mind.

Here’s the reality: Many consumers are overwhelmed by digital noise. About 40% of consumers unsubscribe from brand emails and texts at least once a week due to message overload. That means you need to earn your place in their inbox by being relevant, personal and consistent.

When you’re creating a flow of leads that come to you, who convert on your website, no one can take that away — because it’s yours. AI can’t touch that type of lead generation, and you know the ones who stay actually want to be there.

Organize your connections in a CRM for active follow-up

Once you have acquired your own audience, it’s not enough to just have their contact information. You need to use it effectively. That’s where a CRM (Customer Relationship Manager) comes in.

A CRM allows you to organize all your leads and customers in one place, segment them into meaningful lists and track every interaction. But more importantly, it helps you build a system for follow-up.

With a CRM, you can automate your marketing and send targeted messages based on your audience’s behavior. Whether you are mailing a postcard, sending an email or launching SMS messages, you can do it all in one place.

The key to success is capitalizing on the moments when people are most ready to buy, such as after a phone call, after an event or after they have added items to a shopping cart and never checked out.

You can set up these kinds of follow-ups automatically inside your CRM. For example, when someone becomes a new lead, they might receive a welcome postcard. If your prospect doesn’t pick up when you call, a quick follow-up email can go out right away to reconnect and keep the conversation moving.

This is where it all starts to come together. Your marketing isn’t scattered; it’s connected, consistent and working for you behind the scenes.

The shift to AI isn’t something to fear. It’s a push to take back control. When you build your own audience and stay in front of them, your growth no longer depends on algorithms.